BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Speak Up: Episode #4 Fasting and Prayer
Pine Grove News
Pine Grove News
16 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 04/23/2023

The Scientific and Spiritual aspects of Fasting and PrayerFasting may provide several health benefits, including weight loss, improved blood sugar control, and decreased inflammation.

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/fasting-benefits#:~:text=Fasting%20may%20provide%20several%20health,like%20cancer%20and%20neurodegenerative%20disorders.

7 Basic Steps to Successful Fasting and Prayer

https://www.cru.org/us/en/train-and-grow/spiritual-growth/fasting/7-steps-to-fasting.html

3 DAY WATER FASTING-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xe6GrYs9tkY

INTERMITTENT FASTING

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTmUR_D5m5s&t=202s

What SHOULD You Drink During Fasting: ACCEPTABLE LIQUIDS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0lrJXU92-Q

10 Things That You Must Never Do In A Fast

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2TPyCVXleU

Keywords
spiritualprayerfastingscientificfastspeak upfaithful shepherds
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy