BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode 1 - February 4th, 2023
The Independent Review
The Independent Review
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 02/25/2023

The first clip is from Taylor Hudak with The Last American Vagabond and Activsim Munich interviewing former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and publisher of the Solari Report Catherine Austin Fitts.

You can see more of Taylor's work at www.thelastamericanvagabond.com, twitter.com/_taylorhudak, and www.activism.org. To see more of Catherine's work you can go to home.solari.com ​

This specific interview from the show titled The Financial Coup d'état Explained |

The next interview was done by Scott Armstrong with Rebunked News (www.rebunked.news).

https://www.rokfin.com/stream/28884/Rebunked-087--James-Corbett--Solutions-and-Resilience-

The next clip is from the show Unlimited hangout between Whitney Webb and Johnny Vedmore. Whitney's site can be found at www.unlimitedhangout.com, and you can find Johnny Vedmore at www.johnnyvedmorecom.

https://rokfin.com/post/118217/Jeremy-Farrar--the-WHO-with-Johnny-Vedmore

The follow-up interview by Scott is linked below (www.rebunked.news).

https://www.rokfin.com/stream/28323/Rebunked-084--James-Roguski--The-Global-War-On-Freedom


 The last video clip is from The Union of the Unwanted, with Mike, Charlie Robinson, Steve Poikonen, Sam Tripoli, and Lindsey Scharmyn.

https://www.rokfin.com/stream/28195/Union-of-the-Unwanted--61--2023-and-Beyond 

Keywords
catherine austin fittswhitney webbtlavtaylor hudakunion of the unwantedjohnny vedmorerebunked
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy