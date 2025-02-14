Fighting for medical freedom special part 4 ~ vaccine risk vs. rewards ~

In this discussion we will talk about the risk / side effects as opposed to the false rewards claims that are constantly pitched by mindless or no conscience doctors and nurses. Whether they are doing it for the money, or they are naive, who knows. We will talk about how these doctors and nurses of mainstream medicine will fight to the bitter end to deny you the right to even see the insert, and get mad when you learn to go and download the package insert and read it for yourself. Finally, we will be sharing the (The Truth About Vaccines) presents Remedy episode 4 vaccine risk vs. rewards.









References:

- TTAV: Presents

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- Horsemen of the apocalypse: the men who are destroying life on earth and what it means to our children

https://annas-archive.org/md5/b56114180e59bf0e247eecd88858eb13

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf



