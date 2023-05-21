Ukraine Update May 21, 2023

⚡️ May 20th, the forces of PMC "Wagner" took the settlement of Bakhmut (Artyomovsk).

⚡️ In Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) tactical direction, as a result of offensive actions by Wagner assault units, supported by artillery and aviation of the Yug Group of Forces, the liberation of Artyomovsk has been completed.

⚡️ SITREP

◽️In Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) tactical direction, the assault units continue fighting to liberate the western part of the city. The units of the Yug Group of Forces provide cover and containment of the enemy on the flanks. Operational-Tactical, Army aviation and artillery have hit the enemy units close to Bogdanovka and Yagodnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The units of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops of the Yug Group of Forces using Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system hit the enemy strongholds of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade and the 9th Separate Motorized Infantry brigade of the AFU near Pervomaisk.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation, as well as the artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units close to Peshotravnevoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The actions of one Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Kislovka (Kharkov region).

💥The enemy losses were up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles and 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have neutralized the enemy close to Ploshchanka and Kusmino (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been neutralized close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were over 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥 Russian aviation have made 6 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery has performed 73 firing missions. The enemy losses were over 95 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 1 tank, 1 armored personnel carrier, 3 pickup trucks and 3 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of artillery fire and active actions of the Yug Group of Forces, the enemy suffered losses up to 210 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 5 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, and 1 D-20 howitzer. In addition, 2 ammunition, rocket and artillery weapon depots of the AFU 110th Mechanized Brigade have been destroyed close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the units of the Vostok Group of Forces have hit the enemy units close to Ugleda (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles and 3 motor vehicles.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 72 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 89 areas.

One U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Kopanki (Kharkov region).

💥Air defense facilities have intercepted 12 HIMARS multiple rocket-launching system projectiles, Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, and 1 U.S.-manufactured GBU-32 guided air bomb.

💥Moreover, 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted close to Verkhnetoretskoye, Novoandreevka, Sladkoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya, Ploshchanka and Novodruzhesk (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry



