The Perfect Triangle #149 - 16 June 2023 - Guest: Ryan Messano

Heroic young champion of our constitutional rights and Natural Law Ryan Messano makes his first visit to The Perfect Triangle. Mr. Messano has publicly taken the truth to corrupt, traitorous Sacramento Mayor Douchebag Darrell Steinberg. Alfred & Monika Schaefer join for hour 2 about Alfred’s illegal and immoral home invasion and arrest!