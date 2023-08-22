BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Law Professors Say Trump Is Disqualified From Becoming President
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 08/22/2023

Two law professors recently wrote a long paper claiming that Donald Trump is already disqualified from becoming president again. The paper will almost certainly be cited by media propagandists in their anti-Trump crusade. We look at how William Baude of the University of Chicago and Michael Stokes Paulsen of the University of St. Thomas justify their claims and the problem with them.   

Also, there is more evidence that “green” energy is destroying wildlife. There has been an alarming uptick in whale deaths along the Atlantic Coast in recent years and a main suspect is offshore wind turbines.   

In the second half of the show, Alex Newman interviews Council for Health Freedom chief Twila Brase, who warns that the U.S. healthcare system is being weaponized to bring the population under control; and Newman, in his popular Behind the Deep State program, warns that virtually every government on the planet is rolling out Central Bank Digital Currencies.   

Keywords
donald trumphealthcarewhaleswind turbines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy