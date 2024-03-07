How to prep for the second coming of the Lord Matt 4-7.

For 1680 years, since the apostacy away from the Hebrew and Greek Bible, Judas 3 Christianity, the kingdom of heaven, and salvation brought down from heaven 2 Thess. 2:10, humanity has been under a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11. Satan, the father of all liars, the second horseman of the apocalypse, the man of sin, the Antichrist has been ruling over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a lizard person or whatever so that he could steal our peace Rev. 6:4, sanity, ability to reason, and be the architect of all human suffering Job; James 5:7-11. His lies about how the ways of men are as good, if not better than the ways of God, have convinced us that Christ does not have all authority. Since the ways of God, His Bible, Christianity, Kingdom, etc. are as high as the heavens above the ways of men, and exceeding abundantly greater than we could imagine Eph. 2:20; Isa. 55:8ff.

The bibles of men were necessary, so Christ could be murdered by their authority cf. LXX 1 Cor. 2:6-16. For free moral agency to exist and to establish the two different sides of spiritual warfare: supernatural objective truth of the one true faith from God the Sword of the Spirit Matt. 10:34; John 8:32, peace on earth and agape love for all men - the wisdom from above versus the suffering from the mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4; James 5:7-11, including famines, starvation, human trafficking, and de-population agendas which opposite the hidden will of the Lord Eph. 1:9 to have billions in the second age of the Kingdom Luke 13:19. Everything that modern man believed they knew about the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, Christianity, Spiritual warfare, and the Bible Christ rules over His kingdom with, is all lies from Satan the prince of the power of the air who will continue to rule over this world for 43 more years John 12:31ff. Satan's rule was only possible because the Lord hid away His face, power, glory, and majesty, but the Bible is back, in part with the second coming of the Sword of the Spirit I Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15 and we are in the last days of the ways of men.

The Second Coming of the Kingdom of Heaven is about 43 years, the last days, or end times of Satan's rule over the second age of the kingdoms of men, the last days of human suffering James 5:7-11 as modern man transitions from the apostasy of the kingdoms of men 2 Thess. 2:3 back to the kingdom of heaven. If the Lord has granted to you the ability to understand the mysteries of the kingdom and about how Satan, the man of sin, now a demon is ruling over the kingdoms of men, stealing our peace, sanity, and ability to reason by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4; Matt. 13:11 and lying about everything, you can start prepping for the kingdom of heaven Acts 17:30; Matt. 7:21ff.: Rev. 18:4, etc.





First, we must acquire a copy of the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part, where some of the lies of Satan have been exposed, i.e. that Satan, is the man of sin, 2 Thess. 2:3-4 stealing our peace by pretending to be God, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a lizard person, or whatever to convince us that Christ does not have all authority. For 43 years, I have been granted some wisdom from above so that I could remove some of the lies of Satan from the bibles of men so that we can now start reading the Lord's warnings about His second coming. While reading through that Bible and fighting the good fight of faith, you will realize Satan has lied to us about everything, the Bible is not of private interpretation and is only now being restored by our understanding of the dual prophecy of 2,000-year-old Hebrew and Greek Bible that completed and was delivered once and for all time to Christians, by the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit in 70 AD Judas 3; Rev. 22:18ff.; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21., etc. We have not had the Bible at all Gal. 1:6-10, that soon/in 43 years only the Lord will be sanctified and glorified Lev. 10:3; Rev. 22:20. The ways of God are as high as the heavens above the ways of men, exceeding abundantly greater than we ever could have imagined Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20 ff.





Second, we must start learning how to worship God in agape love with the supernatural objective truth from the Bible John 4:23. Start praying the prayer our Lord teaches us to pray for the Kingdom in 43 years. We cannot do anything right or even begin to come out of the matrix of the spiritual dark ages until we start learning how to love the Lord our God and each other with agape love.

Third, recognize that we are poor in spirit. We must approach the only mediator between God and man, in all humility, as children.

806-216-1161

[email protected]

https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio/

https://thewatchman.substack.com/

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan