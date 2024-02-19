Live Chat with Paul; -176- UFO paranormal weekly catchup show with vid analysis

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! More UAPS are just CGI proven

or balloons with matches and other cases and vids to analyze on

oive debunk show

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

runs into multistream setup issues to start with!!

[00:10:10] (2) Topic Begins = First Paul shows how bias

YT google is promoting his latest shorts with words

of UFOs and NASA and Atlantis

[00:17:00] (3) Mark DE António is out of touch of debunks

done already in UFOLOGY from 2021 for 2024 Proof is out there show

A witch balloon is not a star balloon!

[00:22:00] (4) Aliengirl111 trigged blocks after hears the truth on her

[00:30:00] (5) Two UAP videos are pure CGI UFOofunterest posts the proof

and Paul shows how to validate it if doubt a debunkers claims

[00:34:00] (6) Thirdphaseofmoon and GUFON are still promoting a Globo Ilama Hot Air

Balloon as a Critter with ONE EYE! Paul shows all the evidence its not!

[00:49:00] (7) More Fake Alien visits CGI also promoted as "I dont know" on shill YT chans

[00:53:00] (8) Tulsa 1965 UFO fake using a Xmas light

[01:00:00] (9) Another Fake Disc UAP

[01:07:00] (10) A blacklist of UFO faker channels from 2011

[01:14:00] (11) CGI UFOs on the moon daytime

[01:20:00] (12) Side Comments check up

[01:23:00] (13) Another CGI alien in the trees

[01:28:00] (14) Catch Up on TPOM BS alleged UAPs

[01:29:00] (14b) Diamond UAP - A banner plane and you can even see the piper towing it!

[01:35:00] (14c) Paul mimickings Dr J radio voice and nonsense UAP talk

causing people like Jasper to laugh

[01:50:00] (14d) Upside down Boat proven by Lions Ground

[01:58:00] (14e) Chinese Lantern with odd top to it

[02:38:00] (14f) CGI errors on faked Moon UAP.. but Paul thinks

its just a rotating Tri-balloon Mylar reflecting light of sun

as it spins down a little.. and the shadow was badly added

by photoshop

[02:45:00] (14g) Rosemary Necklace with blue beads LEDs and white cross

[02:51:00] (14h) Oil Tanker Ship in low sea fog

[03:00:00] (14i) Working out the model SciFi they used on Thumb? Stargate?





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group





All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!

https://linktr.ee/totclinks

our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low

as $1 a month then thanks very much ***





ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education

a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.