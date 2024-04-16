© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
April 12, 2024
Editor-in-Chief of UncoverDC.com and HighWire editorial contributor, Tracy Beanz, discusses a new investigation exposing an uptick in gender reassignment surgeries funded by the US Military, and the potential threat it poses to our defense readiness.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4p3wyn-military-funded-sex-change-operations-on-the-rise.html