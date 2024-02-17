BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Legacy Safety and Security Ballistic Ball Cap - Minuteman Review
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
107 views • 02/17/2024

Legacy Safety and Security Ballistic Ball Cap

https://legacyss.net/product/legacy-safety-armored-baseball-hats/



Legacy Safety and Security Ballistic Ball Cap features Level II protection…handgun rounds like 22LR, 9mm, and 45acp


In paintball we learned that If making ambidextrous “optimal use of cover” it is unlikely that you will get shot in the chest, but a portion of your head IS exposed. Possible that some head armor is more important than body…for the ambidextral gunfighter.


Testing with my head at risk, about as useful as the “ow my balls” gun channels, the hat stopped the projectile with no noticeable backface deformation. Annnnd


Picking it up, you immediately notice that it's heavier than your standard cap


But it is surprisingly comfortable to wear all day.


At first it tends to stand tall on your head, but seems to settle in for a more conventional snug fit.


Rather generic looking Hat shell needs a velcro morale patch area. But you Can move the armor to most other hats.


Backface deformation…yeah you’ll probably suffer a concussion or maybe a TBI. I think the cap will function similarly to MIPS (Multi-Directional Impact Protection System) on bike helmets, rotating a bit to disperse impact.


It would be nice if that liner were offered standalone. I’d like to see a version with Fudd ear flaps that could be dropped down for more temple protection. I would like to close up the back hole…since I wear my hat backwards when shooting rifles


Legacy Safety and Security Ballistic Ball Cap-Armor that you’re more likely to be wearing when things go down.

Keywords
level iiballistic capball caplegacy safety
