Censorship, Food Shortage & Water Poisoned

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Jan 8, 2024
Today we take a look at how we are currently being censored. Australia has banned the word “brother” and “Sister” under a new anti-discrimination law. In other news, thousands of farmers rise up against the takeover of food supply, and finally we take a look at how milk is now considered “unhealthy” for the environment.
00:00 - Berkey Water Filters
01:51 - Censorship
05:08 - Australia Bans word “Brother” and “Sister”
06:38 - Husband and Wife are “Hurtful”
11:17 - German Farmers Rise Up
12:46 - They are Poisoning our Milk
14:58 - Water Poisoned
17:47 - Water Utilities Targeted
20:19 - Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v45lzzr-censorship-food-shortage-and-water-poisoned-01082024.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.