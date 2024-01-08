Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Censorship, Food Shortage & Water Poisoned
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
52 views
Published 2 months ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Jan 8, 2024


Today we take a look at how we are currently being censored. Australia has banned the word “brother” and “Sister” under a new anti-discrimination law. In other news, thousands of farmers rise up against the takeover of food supply, and finally we take a look at how milk is now considered “unhealthy” for the environment.


00:00 - Berkey Water Filters

01:51 - Censorship

05:08 - Australia Bans word “Brother” and “Sister”

06:38 - Husband and Wife are “Hurtful”

11:17 - German Farmers Rise Up

12:46 - They are Poisoning our Milk

14:58 - Water Poisoned

17:47 - Water Utilities Targeted

20:19 - Joseph’s Kitchen


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v45lzzr-censorship-food-shortage-and-water-poisoned-01082024.html

Keywords
censorshipenvironmentfood supplybrothersisterprophecybannedwateraustraliafarmersgermanytargetedtakeovermilkwifeunhealthyhusbandrise uppoisonedfood shortageprophecy clubhurtfulstan johnsonanti-discrimination lawwater utilities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket