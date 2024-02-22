BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

186 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Sons & Heirs Of God, The Final Gathering Of His Children
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
305 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 02/22/2024

In Episode 186 we discuss the unfathomable promise that we can be joint-heirs with Jesus Christ, the Creator and Saviour of mankind. The most unselfish promise ever made, yet most do not yearn for it, or they even despise it. They do so because of the requirements to qualify for the promise, such as laying aside selfishness and putting on meekness among others, demand too great a sacrifice. What do we have to do to lay claim to this promise of becoming co-inheritors?

Keywords
waltercommartin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy