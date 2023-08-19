Richard Gage - COVID-9/11 Parallels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joining me once again is one of the leading voices in the 9/11 Truth movement, my good friend Richard Gage, AIA, from RichardGage911.org. Richard founded Architects and Engineers For 9/11 Truth and did amazing work exposing the lies of the mainstream story around 9/11, recently branching out on his own and starting Richard Gage 9/11 Unleashed. Today we focus on the overlaps between 9/11 and the COVID psy-op.
