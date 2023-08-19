BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Richard Gage - COVID-9/11 Parallels
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 08/19/2023

Joining me once again is one of the leading voices in the 9/11 Truth movement, my good friend Richard Gage, AIA, from RichardGage911.org. Richard founded Architects and Engineers For 9/11 Truth and did amazing work exposing the lies of the mainstream story around 9/11, recently branching out on his own and starting Richard Gage 9/11 Unleashed. Today we focus on the overlaps between 9/11 and the COVID psy-op.

Follow and support Richard here:

https://RichardGage911.org


https://twitter.com/RichardGage_911


Keywords
wake uprichard gageparallelsoverwhelming evidencecovid911architects and engineersits right in your facecovid psy-op
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy