Supernatural Bible Change Interview with Author Dr. Paul Grafton Holt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Grafton-Holt BA, BTH, MA, DA is a biblical scholar and the author of 12 books on theology including a book that favorably covers the supernatural bible changes.
“The King James Bible and the Quantum Effect”
Purchase the bookThe Conspiracy Theorist Survival Guide
On Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C91X6K55
Wakeuporelse is listener supported.
Please donate - https://www.wakeuporelse.com/donate
Wakeupuporelse.com
www.facebook.com/wakeuporelse1
www.rumble.com/c/wakeuporelse
www.twitter.com/wakeuporelse1
www.tiktok.com/@wakeuporelse
www.snapchat.com/add/wakeuporelse?
www.instagram.com/wakeuporelse1
www.brighteon.com/channels/wakeuporelse
Newsletter https://bit.ly/349vwGS
Wakeuporelse Weekly Schedule (All times are Eastern)
Mondays - 2:00pm, 7:00pm, 8:00pm
Fridays - 7:00pm
All Meetings Are On Freeconferencecall.com (Password - "wakeuporelse")
* Recovery Fellowship - Monday at 2:00pm Eastern
* Volunteer Meeting - Monday at 7:00pm Eastern
* State National Training - Monday at 8:00pm Eastern
* Truther Hangout - Friday at 7:00pm Eastern
Instructions https://bit.ly/3Kii6If
Pastor Outreach Vision
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oaQc...
Contact John