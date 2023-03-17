Be Warned: Digital ID / One World Monetary System/ Mark/Name/Number

The seals are opened and we are in great tribulation where the wheat are being separated from the tares. The wheat goes off to rest in peace in heaven. Judgement at the house of God so the field of destruction is clear and God can see corrupted flesh upon the face of the earth. Eating and drinking and worshipping the Antichrist as God. The whole world becoming religious serving god and thinking it is God.

https://www.brighteon.com/237d7115-6e85-4ae4-a110-939d5e448264







A carnal minded Christian looking for the mark of the beast on the right hand and forehead is saying the devil is a fool and cannot deceive them or the world. The devil is credited with having corrupted all flesh before and only 8 souls were not seen as corrupted flesh and thus could hear and be led by God's Spirit and be protected and sealed from God's wrath.

FEW people is credited with denying themselves and choosing to suffer for Christ and even fewer will finish the race and we must continue to endure suffering unto death to obtain our crown. Don't look around for who is standing with you; God is, Jesus is, the Spirit of God is and Angels are. Many are called few are chosen. Stand ready to depart this life like all before us. Stand like John the Baptist, stand like Elijah.

The video ends suddenly because I started off with the battery charger needing to be plugged in but thought it would be a short video :)



