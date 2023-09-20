Armenia Has Finished Badly! Azerbaijan Has Launched Special Military Operation In Karabakh!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now we can say with full confidence that the Armenian authorities have become on a par with the Ukrainian leaders in their desire to destroy their own countries, competing with each other within anti-Russian politics. Everything that is happening now in Armenia and in particular on the territory of Karabakh was quite expected.
