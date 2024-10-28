Filing FOIAs - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/filing-foias/





You've heard of FOIA, but how do you actually make use of it? What's involved in filing a FOIA? Who can do it? What kind of documents can be FOIAd? What documents have been uncovered with this method and what remains to be revealed? And what does FOIA stand for, anyway? Joining us to answer these questions today is Philumina Johanni, staff attorney at JudicialWatch.org.





ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.





CSID: da3ae0debe4df444





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co