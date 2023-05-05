P.1 Forgivingness as an immensely liberating spiritual adventure MVI_1419-20merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/053cae13-e259-4cfd-a6ad-f69e9ca7df98
I am sharing my experience of my focus of forgiveness upon someone who has been, for decades, horrible to me since my earliest memories, of over sixty years. The liberation from the process is indescribably wonderful, the empowerment that flows into me is continuous, and the opportunity to sublimate this empowerment to the ever-better doing of God’s will is real and potent.