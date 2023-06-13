BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A foreign national who bribed Joe & Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings kept as an “insurance policy”
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
34 views • 06/13/2023

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) made a Senate floor speech Monday afternoon on the controversy about the FD-1023 FBI document that contains credible allegation that Joe Biden received a $5 million bribe from an executive with the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma while vice president.


In the speech Grassley said the the version of the FD-1023 shown the House Oversight Committee last week was heavily redacted, but that Grassley had seen one with far fewer redactions.


He then revealed that the foreign national behind the bribe said he kept audio recordings of 17 conversations with Joe Biden (2) and Hunter Biden (15). There is also an allegation that Joe was involved in Burisma hiring Hunter. Grassley is calling for the public release of the FD-1023 “without unnecessary redactions.”



The foreign national who bribed Joe and Hunter Biden and had made the alleged audio recordings of his conversations with Joe and Hunter said they were kept as an “insurance policy”

Keywords
white houseccpbribesbiden crime familyaudio tapesbiden regime
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy