Coffee Chocolate Ice Cream (Easy Recipe) - Kem Cà Phê Socola. @Indulovecooking

The supper easy, quick and delicious coffee chocolate ice cream recipe:





350ml heavy cream

120g condensed milk

2 tbsp instant coffee

2 tbsp hot water

100g dark chocolate (chopped)





Please keep the ice cream mixture in the freezer for at least 4 hours before serving.





You can serve the coffee ice cream with extra nuts, chocolate chunks or cookies or even with your drinks like milk / coffee.

