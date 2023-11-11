Rotten Ideology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kristallnacht 2023: The Gaslight Of The Century
* America’s young, woke terror supporters are out in full force.
* This is the new reality of your country.
* This new incarnation of BLM & Antifa is wearing Palestinian garb.
* Everything has to be ‘oppressor’ and ‘oppressed’.
* History rhymes — 85 years later.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (10 November 2023)