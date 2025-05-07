© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first clear footage of India bombing Pakistan
Intense shelling and loud explosions heard in two border areas of Indian Kashmir.
Pakistan International Airlines: Flights that were in the air have been diverted to Karachi.
Indian Government: Nine sites have been targeted as part of "Operation Sindoor"
