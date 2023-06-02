BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putin Speaks with truth and heart
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
62 followers
1
109 views • 06/02/2023

Putin speaks like a True Patriot knowing full well that these are biblical times. Times of the great shift. Times of the great awakening. Truth wins. GOD Wins. 💗

Lots happening..... Monetary System Collapse, Child Trafficker's are being arrested and children saved. Biden's Money trail is being exposed.
Child Trafficking documentary movies "Sound Of Freedom" and "Cages" are both about to come out.
Now more than ever it should be easy to wake up just two more sleeping normies each.
Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming #NCSWIC

healthawakeningconservativeliberalclintonquantumbidenputindurhammental healthbelieftrump 2024qfssituation updatethrivalismtwisted light worker
