I AM Letting the EVIL GOVERNMENT HAVE IT Justice MERCY and FAITH, these are they that ye SHOULD HAVE DONE
59 views • 04/15/2024

I am tired of the satanic US government getting away with putting us under so much bondage. This is my rant against the US government and all the evil they have pulled. They have not exercised true justice, true mercy, or any two faith. But they have done is destroyed the family and destroyed the Americans with all of these billions of laws.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

You can also go to my YouTube channel with these videos at

https://youtu.be/V2Im4tPfEoc?si=azl_qfKoSEKegfy- For study of the last days and the establishment of the kingdom you can go to the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

newsbibleeviltruthfaithgovernmentjusticemercypaybackcorruption in governmentbad laws
