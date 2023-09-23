‘Medical Murder’ Becoming America’s #1 Cause of Death

Scott Schara, father of Grace Schara who was targeted because she had Down Syndrome by a Wisconsin Roman Catholic hospital, is bringing a lawsuit against the hospital in hopes of stopping the purposeful murders of tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of Americans each and every year. We are not talking about malpractice where an accident occurs. We are talking about the purposeful killing of innocent people. We'll, take a look at his press release, as well as look at what the Bible has to say about it all and what our responsibilities are in matters like this.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1⁠⁠⁠⁠ Grab your Vitamin B17, use promo Code TIM to save 10%: ⁠⁠⁠https://rncstore.com/TIM⁠⁠⁠ Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ⁠⁠⁠ Buy Gold & Silver From A Man With Integrity: ⁠⁠⁠https://kirkelliottphd.com/timbrown/⁠⁠ Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292⁠⁠⁠⁠ Stockpile Food For The Future: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3⁠⁠⁠⁠ Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c⁠⁠⁠⁠ Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty⁠⁠⁠⁠ Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty⁠⁠⁠⁠ One Simple Way To Detoxify: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846⁠⁠⁠⁠ Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN⁠ Subscribe on Rumble: ⁠https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive⁠

Follow us on Gettr: ⁠https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra⁠

Grab our feed on Locals: ⁠https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/⁠

Join us on Telegram: ⁠https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertyradio.com⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertymedia.com⁠

Sons of Liberty Store: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/⁠

Support us through a donation: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate⁠

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/