Persevering During Difficult Times Produces Peace, Strength, and Obedience - Donna Snow

What does it mean to persevere - what kind of strength does it take? Perseverance is something Donna Snow personally encountered and now lives to teach others how to master. After discovering her husband’s multiple affairs 15 years ago, she had to learn how to take one painful day at a time while on her journey of healing and forgiveness. Nothing should stop you from persevering no matter what happens to you or what you’ve done, she says. Donna suggests praying your way through the challenges of life, and discusses in detail the subject of forgiveness. Jesus died so that we can be free, and we are truly blessed to be able to forgive others as He forgave us - even when they do not deserve it. Forgiveness is a biblical command.
TAKEAWAYS
Perseverance means getting up every day and facing life’s challenges even when you don’t want to and being obedient to the Lord
Someone who has been strengthened through the trials and fires of life is more relatable to others who are suffering similar challenges
Forgiveness is God’s wonderful gift to us and one we should always give to others
Marriage is not about two halves coming together - it’s about two whole, individual people putting Jesus first
