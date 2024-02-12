Why They're Taking Out [Bidan] Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Movie Sub-Plot Twist: Obama/Clinton Inc. Are Behind It!
* [Big Mike] is not the Dems’ candidate.
* They’re getting rid of Joe now because they need time to build up the others on their short list.
* He is and always has been a real bad guy.
* Dems are vicious; when they’re done with you, they’re done.
* Joe is outside the tent.
* Whatever — ask yourself who is really behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 12 February 2024
https://rumble.com/v4cydco-did-obama-do-biden-dirty-ep.-2185-02122024.html