Al-Qassam (Hamas) - 2 recent operations - drone bombing plus sniper op

- Al-Qassam (Hamas) published the video showing the operation of dropping 2 anti-personnel grenades, via a drone, atop an israeli military point, east of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip.
- Al-Qassam (Hamas) published a video showing the sniping operation that took out an IOF soldier, south of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, in Gaza City.
Source @Fotros Resistance (AryJeay)
