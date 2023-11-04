BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Klaus Schwabs MINIONS exposed!!! (Young Global Leaders with Names, Faces and Occupations)
Zanimations
Zanimations
1017 views • 11/04/2023

88 Global Takeover Conspirators now in plain sight for you to see!

Including some dark, raunchy humor.


Im making fun of them on the side, so you have to forgive me if some of the information is not completely accurate. (There also might be some of them wich have different positions now, but all atleast held the positions once, that i've mentioned here.)
If you spot any (unintentional) innacurracies plz mention it in the comments.

Public domain music attributions: Jeremy Korpas tracks: Don't Shoot; Fast Anxyiety; Game On; Germ Warfare

The She-Devil at the end of the video wich i created is of course available at my redbubble store. (Wich is also called Zanimations)

Cyberpandemic, Cybercrime, Cyberpolygon, Covid19-Crisis, ze Pandemic, Klaus Schwab, WEF, World Economic Forum, Covid, Pandemic, Zanimations, Conspiracy, Global Takeover, comedy

comedyworld economic forumwefklaus schwabyoung global leaderszanimations
