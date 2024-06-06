Sayyed Nasrallah Explains why Hezbollah is much Stronger than the Israeli Army - Aug 14, 2018

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sayyed Nasrallah explains why Hezbollah is much stronger than the Israeli army.
14-08-2018
New words from Sayed Nasrallah in this article, from May 31, 2024 if interested:
Lebanon front is ‘pressuring Israel’, Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/31/lebanon-front-is-pressuring-israel-hezbollah-chief-nasrallah-says