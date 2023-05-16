© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/16/2023
15 views • 05/16/2023
The corruption in our government has continued for long enough. When evidence and a whistleblower or two come out against Hunter Biden, theIRS shut it all down, knowing they don't want to have the Biden family in trouble, but it may be a little to much too late. The whole Biden Crime family's Government is corrupt. and needs to be voted out of office. The sooner the better for America.
