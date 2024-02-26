US AIR FORCE MEMBER SETS HIMSELF OF FIRE OUTSIDE ISRAELI EMBASSY IN WASHINGTON, SHOUTING FREE PALESTINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US AIR FORCE MEMBER SETS HIMSELF OF FIRE OUTSIDE ISRAELI EMBASSY IN WASHINGTON FREE PALESTINE
Warning: Video contains disturbing images
A US airman has reportedly died after setting himself on fire in ‘an extreme act of protest’ against the Gaza war outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, according to a journalist, who is in contact with his family.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iqxh5H7WL45s/?list=notifications&randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K1wJr5iPSCFL/
