US AIR FORCE MEMBER SETS HIMSELF OF FIRE OUTSIDE ISRAELI EMBASSY IN WASHINGTON, SHOUTING FREE PALESTINE

US AIR FORCE MEMBER SETS HIMSELF OF FIRE OUTSIDE ISRAELI EMBASSY IN WASHINGTON FREE PALESTINE





Warning: Video contains disturbing images

A US airman has reportedly died after setting himself on fire in ‘an extreme act of protest’ against the Gaza war outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, according to a journalist, who is in contact with his family.





source,

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iqxh5H7WL45s/?list=notifications&randomize=false

unedited version, warning



https://www.bitchute.com/video/K1wJr5iPSCFL/







