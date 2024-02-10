Higher Dimensional Extra Terrestrials & DNA Reprogramming - Geraldine Orozco Interview with James Bartley.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/02/10/ets-and-dna-reprogramming/
Geraldine Orozco discusses her work as a DNA Reprogrammer which is a combination of Epigenetic Psychotherapy and a thorough understanding of the Life Force Pathways through the body in order to identify, transmute and heal the body and Soul
In Part 1 Geraldine describes her conscious experiences with higher dimensional ETs which led to a greater understanding of who she really is and the inherent power we have within us as a Species. She is very familiar with the malign influence of the Draco, Reptilians, Mantis Beings and the Greys.
In Part 2 Geraldine does a Deep Dive into aspects of her work.