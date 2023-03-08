BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CLEOPATRA & her Lovers Julius Caesar and Mark Antony ANCIENT Greek & Roman COINS Collecting Guide #trustedcoins
http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/cleopatra-vii-egypt-queen-coins/amp/ for the ARTICLE to the video showing the coins.Original video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEGVq9l0fvM

http://stores.ebay.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins TO SEE ALL MY COINS

SEE MORE Videos LIKE THIS one here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv




CLEOPATRA VII Queen of Egypt and LOVERS Julius Caesar and Mark Antony Greek and Roman Coins Collecting Guide and Where To Find for Sale to Buy


Guide to collecting rare ancient Greek coins fo Cleopatra VII Queen of Egypt and the rare roman coins of her Lovers Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. Also a coin of Juba II and Selene Queen of Egypt. There is also a coin shown of Antonia, daughter of Octavia Minor, who Mark Antony left for Cleopatra, whom wound up having a son named Claudius, Roman emperor 41-54 A.D.

Click the following to see all coins of

Cleopatra VII

Cleopatra - all ancient coins with her namesake

Julius Caesar

Mark Antony

Augustus

Octavia - sister of Augustus, wife to Mark Antony.

Antonia - daughter of Octavia and Mark Antony, mother to Claudius, Roman emperor 41-54 A.D.

Cleopatra Selene - daughter of Cleopatra VII and Mark Antony, raised by Octavia, became Queen with Juba II.


Queen CLEOPATRA VII JULIUS CAESAR & MARK ANTONY Lover Egyptian Greek Coin i63289


ANTIOCH on the ORONTES 48BC Greek Coin CLEOPATRA VII of Egypt Countermark i58712


CLEOPATRA VII Julius Caesar Lover 40BC Alexandria Egypt Silver Greek Coin i63305


CLEOPATRA VII JULIUS CAESAR & MARK ANTONY Lover Egyptian Greek Coin NGC F i58223


CLEOPATRA VII - JULIUS CAESAR & MARK ANTONY Lover Egyptian Greek Coin NGC i61967


JULIUS CAESAR 48BC Ancient Silver Roman Coin VENUS TROY Rome HERO AENEAS i63304


JULIUS CAESAR Lifetime 44BC Portrait Ancient Silver Roman Coin Venus NGC i58211


MARK ANTONY & OCTAVIAN AUGUSTUS as Triumvirs Ancient Silver Roman Coin i63324


MARK ANTONY & OCTAVIA - Augustus Sister Silver Tetradrachm Roman Coin NGC i60110


MARK ANTONY 33BC M. Junius Silanus Athens Ancient Silver Roman Coin NGC i61907


MARK ANTONY Cleopatra Lover 32BC Ancient Silver Roman Coin LEGION X i63936


ANTONIA Mark Antony Daughter Claudius Mother 41AD RARE Ancient Roman Coin i63291


JUBA II & Mark Antony Daughter CLEOPATRA SELENE Silver Greek Coin NGC i60101

Keywords
coin collectingancient coinsrare coinstrustedcoinscleopatra coinscollect coins
