In this explosive video, military expert Douglas MacGregor reveals startling insights about Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons against Sweden and how blind faith in NATO could turn Sweden into "the next Ukraine". As a leading figure in military and political strategy, Douglas MacGregor provides a deep analysis of the security risks Sweden faces amidst the current global climate. Do not just take our word for it, watch and contemplate the possible scenarios and their consequences. Join us as we delve into the strategies and plots that could reshape the political map of Europe.

Mirrored - KR Media





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/





