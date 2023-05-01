BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Moms on a Mission | Education | Business | Entrepreneur | Family | Guest: Clay Clark
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 05/01/2023

Today we are joined by a DJ turned businessman and business coach extraordinaire, author of numerous best selling books, husband and co-founder of five children and founder and host of the Reawaken America Tour, Clay Clark. Clay shares his business model and how he transitioned to adding another job to his many others promoting freedom around the nation with the Tour. He breaks down  his roadmap to success, that he started at the age of 16, and how he grew his first, successful business into multiple ones! He explains how his  intentionality breeds systems and balance throughout his relationship with the Lord, family and running multiple businesses.  


Links:

www.timetofreeamerica.com


Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! https://a.co/d/fC73JJ8


Think and Grow Rich: The Landmark Bestseller Now Revised and Updated for the 21st Century (Think and Grow Rich Series) https://a.co/d/9sYMy7a


How to Win Friends and Influence People https://a.co/d/es9CnL7


The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: 30th Anniversary Edition (The Covey Habits Series) https://a.co/d/31u3YSf


Thrivetimeshow.com/millionaire 


https://rumble.com/v1uqqg6-til-death-do-us-part-the-clay-clark-remix.html


Clay Clark’s  Cell: 918-851-0102


www.momsonamission.net 


Keywords
educationclay clarkmomsonamisson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy