Carl Jung: We know nothing of man. We are pitifully unaware, and it should be studied. We are the origin of all coming evil! An excerpt from a 1959 Face to Face interview with John Freeman
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Face to Face: Carl Gustav Jung (1959) - Professor Jung is interviewed at his home in Switzerland, by John Freeman

