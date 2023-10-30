BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem As Nations Assemble on the Verge of WWIII - Come Quickly LORD Jesus!
PastorRuth
PastorRuth
11 followers
Follow
17 views • 10/30/2023

Israel has faced enemy armies in the past,  yet God preserved a remnant that became the  nation Israel. Now, surrounded by enemies, with the world taking sides and assembling for WWIII, prophecy is unfolding before us. Nothing will take the LORD GOD by surprise, however, as His prophets have foretold events before they come to pass. Turn your hearts back to the God of the Bible and hear what He has to say to us from His Word. Put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ, God's Son, our Savior and soon coming King. "Even so, come quickly LORD Jesus!" (Revelation 22:20)

Keywords
biblegodsaviorjesusworldtruthisraelwarwwiii
