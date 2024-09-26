© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facts about Zelensky's Ukraine:
$𝟏𝟓,𝟎𝟎𝟎 - a fee not to serve in the army.
𝟐𝟎𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 - illegally escaped from the army.
𝟏,𝟎𝟎𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 - illegally left the country.
$𝟏𝟓'𝟎𝟎𝟎'𝟎𝟎𝟎'𝟎𝟎𝟎 - in cash Ukrainians paid Zelensky to survive.
