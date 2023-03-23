Practically surrounded, Avdiivka came under heavy fire by Russian artillery and rockets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Avdiivka came under heavy shelling of artillery and rockets and was nearly encircled within days under Russian fire. Mortar attacks from the 60th Separate Airborne Brigade damaged fortifications, equipment accumulations and deployment areas in the industrial area. Ukrainian journalists report significant successes of the Russian army and Ukrainian units suffering heavy losses.
Mirrored - TeleTruth