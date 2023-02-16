Walter Veith & Martin Smith -Last Days,Time Of The End,Latter days, That Day, Is There A Difference?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Episode 151 we study the difference between the references to the last day, latter days etc. in the Bible. The importance of knowing to which event or period the Bible is referring to, becomes vividly clear once you realise that you can apply totally wrong events to wrong periods. You can end up misapplying the prophecy completely and even end up not being ready for Jesus’ second advent.
