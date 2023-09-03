The spirit of fear empowers the devil against Us As Humans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do Not Comply. Freedoms and rights to live will increasingly be removed as you mask up etc in fear. Those who gain the world ends up dying and losing their soul.
Isaiah 30:1
King James Version Bible
Woe to the rebellious children, saith the Lord, that take counsel, but not of me; and that cover with a covering, but not of my spirit, that they may add sin to sin: