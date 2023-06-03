Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady of Fatima's Second Secret and Prophecy For Today.





The second secret of Fatima, given to the seers on July 13, 1917, coincides with a general prophetic understanding of a chastisement and then a coming period of peace. It states the following:





“You have seen hell [the children’s vision of hell is the first secret] where the souls of poor sinners go.





To save them, God wishes to establish in the world devotion to my Immaculate Heart.





If what I say to you is done, many souls will be saved and there will be peace.





The war is going to end: but if people do not cease offending God, a worse one will break out during the Pontificate of Pius XI.





When you see a night illumined by an unknown light, know that this is the great sign given you by God that he is about to punish the world for its crimes, by means of war, famine, and persecutions of the Church and of the Holy Father.





To prevent this, I shall come to ask for the consecration of Russia to my Immaculate Heart, and the Communion of reparation on the First Saturdays.





If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace; if not, she will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church.





The good will be martyred; the Holy Father will have much to suffer; various nations will be annihilated. In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph.





The Holy Father will consecrate Russia to me, and she shall be converted, and a period of peace will be granted to the world. ”





Saint John Paul II was known as the “Fatima Pope, ” devoting himself profoundly to the Fatima message following his having been shot and almost killed in Saint Peter’s Square on May 13, 1981; the anniversary of the first apparition of Mary at Fatima.





Sister Lucy the Fatima seer, confirmed that Pope John Paul II’s 1984 consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary had been “accepted by Heaven”.





On May 13, 1982, Pope John Paul II spoke the following words during a homily given in Fatima, Portugal:





“In the light of a mother’s love we understand the whole message of the Lady of Fátima.





The greatest obstacle to man’s journey towards God is sin, perseverance in sin, and, finally, denial of God.





The deliberate blotting out of God from the world of human thought.





The detachment from him of the whole of man’s earthly activity. The rejection of God by man.





He reads it again with trepidation in his heart, because he sees how many people and societies—how many Christians—have gone in the opposite direction to the one indicated in the message of Fátima.





Sin has thus made itself firmly at home in the world, and denial of God has become widespread in the ideologies, ideas and plans of human beings. ”





We will also recall the following prophetic statement of Saint Pope John Paul II, which was made during a visit to the United States in 1976 when he was still a Cardinal, and reads:





“We are now standing in the face of the greatest historical confrontation humanity has gone through. I do not think that wide circles of American society or wide circles of the Christian community realize this fully.





We are now facing the final confrontation between the Church and the anti-Church, of the Gospel versus the anti-Gospel.





“We must be prepared to undergo great trials in the not-too-distant future; trials that will require us to be ready to give up even our lives, and a total gift of self to Christ and for Christ.





Through your prayers and mine, it is possible to alleviate this tribulation, but it is no longer possible to avert it.





How many times has the renewal of the Church been brought about in blood! It will not be different this time. ”





