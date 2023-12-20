Blind To Reality

Rampant Extremism Among The Left
* It’s OK to be mad about this.
* When they show you who they are, believe them.
* Young people are lost.
* There are inherent incompatibilities.
* Europe rejects political correctness.
* Forced assimilation doesn’t work.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (19 December 2023)
