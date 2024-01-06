Bill Gates Insider Geert Van Den Bossche Warns of Massive Population Plunge in ‘Highly Vaccinated Countries’ - December 14, 2023, VSRF Live #106- Dr. Geert Van Den Bossche on “White Lung” Pneumonia

Geert Van Den Bossche, a Bill Gates insider, who served as the Microsoft co-founder’s vaccine specialist, has blown the whistle and issued a warning to the public that massive population declines will soon devastate humanity. The former Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation scientist and vaccine expert has warned that population numbers around the world will plunge by “up to 30-40% in highly vaccinated countries.” Van Den Bossche raised the alarm during an interview with vaccine expert and investigator Steve Kirsch. He also notes that Covid is impossible to tackle with mRNA injections because it will always continue to mutate. “The mutations are no longer restricted to spike protein, which indicates enhanced activity of CTLs (cytotoxic T cells) to diminish viral infectiousness,” Bossche explained Kirsch.

“And that CTL activity is responsible for the decline of T cells that in fact boost the neutralizing antibodies that prevent virulence.” For this same reason Van Den Bossche has previously warned that it was a mistake to roll out a vaccine for public use in the middle of a pandemic. He notes that vaccinating large portions of the public will only make viruses stronger, rather than defeating them. Van Den Bossche explained that waves of serious illness are increasing in developed, highly-vaccinated countries.

“Ultimately, this evolution would inevitably lead to the emergence of a highly virulent variant that would cause waves of hospitalizations and severe disease in highly vaccinated countries – of course, always the same, only in highly vaccinated countries,” Van Den Bossche stressed. The expert then warned that these highly vaccinated countries will soon see “unprecedented” numbers of deaths.

“In my humble opinion, what we will see is something completely, completely unprecedented in terms of the magnitude of the wave of morbidity and unfortunately mortality that we will see,” he said. Kirsch asked Van Den Bossche for specifics about what this “completely unprecedented” future phenomenon would entail. He responded by predicting that over one-third of all people will die as a direct result of the Covid mRNA injection rollout.

“In some of the highly vaccinated populations … I would not be surprised that we will be dealing with serious decimation of the population, in some populations, maybe up to 30 or 40 percent,” Van Den Bossche commented.

Join us for a thought-provoking VSRF LIVE on December 14th, where Dr. Geert Van Den Bossche, PhD DVM, explores the intriguing connection between Covid-19 vaccines and “White lung” pneumonia, along with the immune escape phenomena. Discover the emerging insights into the potential causal link between modRNA vaccines and Mycoplasma pneumonia. Geert Van Den Bossche received his DVM from the University of Ghent, Belgium, and his PhD degree in Virology from the University of Hohenheim, Germany. He held adjunct faculty appointments at universities in Belgium and Germany. After his career in Academia, Geert joined several vaccine companies (GSK Biologicals, Novartis Vaccines, Solvay Biologicals) to serve various roles in vaccine R&D as well as in late vaccine development.

Geert then moved on to join the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Health Discovery team in Seattle (USA) as Senior Program Officer; he then worked with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) in Geneva as Senior Ebola Program Manager. At GAVI he tracked efforts to develop an Ebola vaccine. He also represented GAVI in fora with other partners, including WHO, to review progress on the fight against Ebola and to build plans for global pandemic preparedness.

Back in 2015, Geert scrutinized and questioned the safety of the Ebola vaccine that was used in ring vaccination trials conducted by WHO in Guinea. His critical scientific analysis and report on the data published by WHO in the Lancet in 2015 was sent to all international health and regulatory authorities involved in the Ebola vaccination program. After working for GAVI, Geert joined the German Center for Infection Research in Cologne as Head of the Vaccine Development Office. He is at present primarily serving as a Biotech / Vaccine consultant while also conducting his own research on Natural Killer cell-based vaccines.

Thursday, December 14, 2023

7pm ET | 4pm PT



