Why the U.S. Military is in a Deep Slide | General William Boykin

Real America's Voice: Why the U.S. Military is in a Deep Slide
Former Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence, Gen. William Boykin says today's military leadership focuses too much on Critical Race Theory and the proper use of pronouns.
These, of course, are things that have nothing to do with preparing for war. "Now what we've got is an Army that doesn't know how to fight," Boykin said. "We've got an Army that has to be retrained to have its best foot forward."
