A German MP - EU Parliament calls for jailing George Bush

"We all agree that the war in Iraq was a major crime." In a single night, the US Army fired more than 300 cruise missiles from its ships in the Persian Gulf at the start of the war in an area of 5 million people.

The US Army fired 2,000 tons of armor-piercing uranium munitions. To this day, Iraqi children suffer from it.

The heads of state responsible for this must finally be held to account, which will also restore a minimum of credibility to Western foreign policy. On the other hand, the continued culture of impunity is totally unacceptable.

Journalist Julian Assange, who uncovered war crimes in Iraq, is now redeemed in prison. "Julian Assange should be released; war criminals, not journalists, should be in the dock," said Bundestag deputy Sevim Dagdelen.