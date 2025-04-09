DEBT CRISIS: Fed Meltdown Accelerates as Gold Confirms Crisis

Gold is doing more than rising in value—it's signaling something far more serious. While headlines focus on short-term market events and politics, the real crisis is lurking in the numbers: the United States is entrenched in a full-blown debt crisis. And this time, even long-time financial experts agree, we've crossed into uncharted territory.













📖 FREE RESOURCE: YOUR ULTIMATE DECISION-MAKING GUIDE ON GOLD AND SILVER: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-tk?VID=TK04082025













📞 THEY WANT YOUR SAVINGS—ARE YOU PROTECTED? Governments are eyeing private savings and rushing CBDCs. Take action before it’s too late. Talk to an expert about safeguarding your wealth today. Schedule a free Q&A session now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=TK04082025 or call 866-351-4219.













📑 TO SEE SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/













👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US













🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-351-4219





🟩 Email us at [email protected]





🟩 Official Homepage http://www.itmtrading.com





🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading





🟩 ITM on X: https://twitter.com/itmtrading





🟩 Taylor on X: https://x.com/taylorkenneyitm













🌎 ABOUT ITM TRADING:













For nearly 30 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.













ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2025 All Rights Reserved.













Disclaimer: The information provided in this video is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice. Gold and silver prices are influenced by many factors and may fluctuate. All assets carry some risk and past performance does not guarantee future results. The views expressed by our hosts or guests do not always reflect the views of ITM Trading nor guarantee a specific outcome. Always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.