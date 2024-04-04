BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IT'S NOT ONLY 'CHINA' - Re: Karen Kingston & Maria Zeee Infowars
60 views • 04/04/2024

IT'S NOT ONLY 'CHINA' - Re: Karen Kingston & Maria Zeee Infowars

.

human activity recognition radar

https://www.embs.org/jtehm/articles/passive-radar-opportunistic-monitoring-e-health-applications/

.

https://ieee-dataport.org/documents/diat-%CE%BCradhar-radar-micro-doppler-signature-dataset-human-suspicious-activity-recognition

magnetic human body communication

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3689572/

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA-H0L3eEo0

Ido Bachelet talks Surgical Nanorobotics

.

https://rumble.com/v4n3rsb-alphafold-google-deepmind.html

.

https://rumble.com/v4n48wx-how-to-build-synthetic-dna-and-send-it-across-the-internet-dan-gibson-2018.html

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWDuNCFrQog

The Elite Want to Transfer Consciousness into a New Body and Live Forever

.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qAgLQCEDbX3i/

Maria Zeee & Betty B00ops

clinton sold all technology to china

https://www.nytimes.com/1999/05/11/world/clinton-approves-technology-transfer-to-china.html

.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=96010&page=1

.

https://www.cnn.com/ALLPOLITICS/1997/10/29/china.summit/

.

https://www.iatp.org/sites/default/files/Full_Text_of_Clintons_Speech_on_China_Trade_Bi.htm

.

https://npolicy.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Article980601_Selling_China_the_Rope_-_WS_290111_0820.pdf

.

https://www.jstor.org/stable/45317828

.

https://irp.fas.org/congress/1999_cr/s990315-prc.htm

.

https://www.cdc.gov/nbs/overview/index.html#:~:text=The%20National%20Electronic%20Disease%20Surveillance,notifiable%20disease%20data%20to%20CDC.

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_Level_7#:~:text=Health%20Level%20Seven%20or%20HL7,administrative%20health%20data%20between%20applications.

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7909758/

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9088731/

nano metamaterial protein folding

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Isometric-view-of-the-new-origami-inspired-tessellated-pattern-designs-the-triangular_fig1_337355454

.

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-6374/12/11/962

.

https://nextgeninvent.com/blogs/the-future-of-precision-medicine/

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1877117322000436

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

.

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

.

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/wireless-body-area-network-healthcare-masooma-tahir-tmf6f

.

https://ieee-cas.org/event/conference/2023-ieee-biomedical-circuits-and-systems-conference

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

trumpunchinawhonanogovjabwefcovidnni
