Egyptian Gods, Tall Grays, Reptilians and Space Pirates
High Hopes
High Hopes
154 views • 11 months ago

Michael Salla, week in review


June 1, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – June 1, 2024


Topics

Ancient Egyptian Gods were Extraterrestrials According to leading QHHT practitioner

It's the 25th anniversary of The Thirteenth Floor.

Ancient Gods & ETs Among Us Today – The Exopolitical Implications - New Webinar - June 15, 2024.

A transcript of an interview a 25-year CIA agent gave a couple of years ago about his contact with Mantid/Tall Gray ET is now available.

The evidence of ancient Reptilian species walking and living among humanity spans multiple national cultures.

Col Karl Nell on the reality of non-human intelligence visiting Earth and interacting with humanity.

Extraterrestrial Contact in Washington and Hawaii

A forensic image expert has conducted a frame-by-frame analysis of the 2023 Las Vegas alien sighting & concluded the tall beings are genuine.

Only a few months to go before GSIC-2024 - JP will be appearing as a presenter.

Total signatories to Artemis Accords rises to 42 with Peru & Slovakia joining.

First Annual Space Piracy Conference Scheduled for February 2025

Congressman Robert Garcia is offering 3 UFO amendments to the NDAA for 2025.



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FU7bPYJ7A4

aliensufolas vegashumanityciahawaiiwashingtonextraterrestrialscontactegyptian godsreptiliansweek in reviewetsforensicsmantidexopoliticsjpmichael sallarobert garciatall graysartemis accordscol karl nellnon-human intelligencespace piratesthe thirteenth floor
