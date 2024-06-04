Egyptian Gods, Tall Grays, Reptilians and Space Pirates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla, week in review
June 1, 2024
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – June 1, 2024
Topics
Ancient Egyptian Gods were Extraterrestrials According to leading QHHT practitioner
It's the 25th anniversary of The Thirteenth Floor.
Ancient Gods & ETs Among Us Today – The Exopolitical Implications - New Webinar - June 15, 2024.
A transcript of an interview a 25-year CIA agent gave a couple of years ago about his contact with Mantid/Tall Gray ET is now available.
The evidence of ancient Reptilian species walking and living among humanity spans multiple national cultures.
Col Karl Nell on the reality of non-human intelligence visiting Earth and interacting with humanity.
Extraterrestrial Contact in Washington and Hawaii
A forensic image expert has conducted a frame-by-frame analysis of the 2023 Las Vegas alien sighting & concluded the tall beings are genuine.
Only a few months to go before GSIC-2024 - JP will be appearing as a presenter.
Total signatories to Artemis Accords rises to 42 with Peru & Slovakia joining.
First Annual Space Piracy Conference Scheduled for February 2025
Congressman Robert Garcia is offering 3 UFO amendments to the NDAA for 2025.
